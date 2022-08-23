ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in ResMed by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in ResMed by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.5% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $323,584.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $323,584.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.66, for a total transaction of $601,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,612,481.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,985 shares of company stock worth $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ResMed Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.40.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $229.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.12 and a 200 day moving average of $226.31. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.40 and a 52 week high of $301.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

About ResMed

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

