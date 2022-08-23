ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 133.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AME opened at $126.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total value of $380,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.56.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

