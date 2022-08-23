ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,310.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,165.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,057.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,503.30 and a 52 week high of $2,362.24.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $26.48 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. MKM Partners started coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,169.41.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

