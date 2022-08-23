ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,996 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FANG opened at $131.18 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.92 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.32.

About Diamondback Energy



Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

