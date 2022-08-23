ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 2,931 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 36,207 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 151,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total transaction of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,357 shares of company stock worth $2,133,525. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.19 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.