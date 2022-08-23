Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Lowered by Analyst

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSGE. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MSGE stock opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 94.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $125,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.