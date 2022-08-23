Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plains All American Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 106.10%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

