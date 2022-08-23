Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Hibbett, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hibbett in a report released on Monday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hibbett’s current full-year earnings is $9.63 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.40). Hibbett had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $424.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hibbett Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.83. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $39.58 and a 12 month high of $101.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 44,986 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in Hibbett by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.52%.

About Hibbett

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.