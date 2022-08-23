Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 34,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average of $112.80. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,943.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Qorvo from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.55.

About Qorvo

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.