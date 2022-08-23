Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $722,818.10

Quark (QRK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $722,818.10 and $83,425.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001202 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,203,509 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

