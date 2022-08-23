Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $212,114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,374,000 after purchasing an additional 578,810 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,317,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,975,000 after acquiring an additional 350,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,887,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,397,000 after acquiring an additional 335,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 384,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,466,000 after acquiring an additional 197,774 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE DGX opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $125.33 and a one year high of $174.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

