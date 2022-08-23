Radix (XRD) Price Tops $0.0602 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Radix has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Radix has a market cap of $278.34 million and $795,965.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

XRD is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

