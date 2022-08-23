Raymond James & Associates Acquires 265,625 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 945,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 265,625 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of CoStar Group worth $62,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $51,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

See Also

