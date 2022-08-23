Raymond James & Associates Acquires 33,456 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,879 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,456 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Workday worth $73,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Workday by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,499,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Workday by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Workday by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,436,000 after purchasing an additional 160,403 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Workday by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,306,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $357,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Workday by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,340.42 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

