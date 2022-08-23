Raymond James & Associates Acquires 56,701 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,701 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $80,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 160.3% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $17,210,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 376,244 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.8% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $948,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,150,243 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $92.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

