Raymond James & Associates Boosts Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,321 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.38% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $70,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
