Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,414,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251,740 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.50% of Fidelity National Financial worth $69,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,921,000 after buying an additional 677,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,952,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,385,000 after purchasing an additional 353,943 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,034,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,894,000 after purchasing an additional 279,678 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,689,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE FNF opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.04 and a 200-day moving average of $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,024,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 22,500 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $919,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Articles

