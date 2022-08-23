Raymond James & Associates Grows Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 158,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $77,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 43,617.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 666,040 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after acquiring an additional 543,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Elevance Health by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after buying an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Elevance Health by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,676,000 after buying an additional 425,351 shares in the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $507.00 on Tuesday. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $476.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.03. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ELV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Elevance Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.80.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

