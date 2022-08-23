Raymond James & Associates Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,856 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Shopify worth $65,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.17, a current ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify Company Profile

A number of research firms have commented on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.49.

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.