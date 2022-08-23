Raymond James & Associates Has $82.55 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,698 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $82,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 247.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,691,000 after purchasing an additional 69,720 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,256,000 after purchasing an additional 345,047 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 759,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,453,000 after purchasing an additional 75,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 111,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

MMC opened at $168.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

