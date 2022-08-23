Raymond James & Associates Has $86.30 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $86,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

IWR opened at $71.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.19 and its 200-day moving average is $72.12. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

