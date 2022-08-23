Raymond James & Associates Sells 38,359 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,787 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 38,359 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.23% of PPG Industries worth $71,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,982,752,000 after buying an additional 338,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $738,738,000 after buying an additional 134,125 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,833,000 after acquiring an additional 220,471 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG stock opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

