Raymond James & Associates Sells 74,916 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74,916 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $73,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

