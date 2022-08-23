Raymond James & Associates Sells 78,240 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Republic Services worth $88,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Performance

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $148.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

