Raymond James & Associates Sells 78,240 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Raymond James & Associates cut its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78,240 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.21% of Republic Services worth $88,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 25.1% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 75,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 92.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.57 and a 12-month high of $148.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.61 and its 200 day moving average is $131.00.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock worth $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.