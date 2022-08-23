Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.07% of Diageo worth $87,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEO opened at $185.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a one year low of $166.24 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.67.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $2.2775 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.37) to GBX 4,100 ($49.54) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,192.50.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

