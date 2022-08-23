Raymond James & Associates Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.22% of General Mills worth $89,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 118,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 18,933 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,894,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

