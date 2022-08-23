Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Voya Financial (VOYA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) recently:

8/18/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $81.00.

8/5/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/11/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $75.00.

7/8/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $79.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.50 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 15.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

