Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,255 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of Repligen worth $15,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $216,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 64.8% in the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 34.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in Repligen by 24.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.

Repligen Price Performance

RGEN stock opened at $225.73 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $327.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.49, a PEG ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares in the company, valued at $8,725,187.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total value of $2,214,754.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,831.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,412 shares of company stock worth $11,836,304. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.