RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

BSV opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.75 and its 200-day moving average is $77.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.65 and a 52-week high of $82.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

