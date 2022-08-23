RFG Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 101.8% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $9,244,692.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,880,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 451,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $9,244,692.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,996,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,880,885.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,268,624 shares of company stock valued at $28,615,893 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS opened at $342.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.21.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

