RFG Advisory LLC Invests $442,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.88. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

