RFG Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,813,000 after buying an additional 3,785,686 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $197,480,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after buying an additional 468,185 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.64.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $77.07 and a 12 month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.20.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $60,157.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

