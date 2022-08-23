RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $498,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 709,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 231,618 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 376,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 26,260 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 374,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after purchasing an additional 47,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 281,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $25.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.