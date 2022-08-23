RFG Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF during the first quarter valued at $589,000. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFB opened at $23.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09. Innovator Laddered Allocation Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

