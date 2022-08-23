RFG Advisory LLC Sells 123 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Cigna by 116.7% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Cigna by 6,200.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 126 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 9,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,661,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,198,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,758. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $293.96. The company has a market cap of $88.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.01 and a 200 day moving average of $256.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

