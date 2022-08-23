RFG Advisory LLC Sells 133 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 81.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 125.0% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $216.40 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.55.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
