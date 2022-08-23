Sapphire Price Reaches $0.81 on Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00003807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $736.70 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00149152 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008997 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000247 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000412 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.
About Sapphire
Sapphire (SAPP) is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.
Buying and Selling Sapphire
Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.