Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII) Shares Sold by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.72% of Seaport Global Acquisition II worth $6,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGII. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $743,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $578,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seaport Global Acquisition II by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 30,146 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,621,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Seaport Global Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of SGII opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

About Seaport Global Acquisition II

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

