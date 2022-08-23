Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,844 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Service Co. International worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Stock Down 2.1 %

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,416 shares of company stock worth $11,508,467. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $65.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $394.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

