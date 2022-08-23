Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 644,647 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.97% of Simon Property Group worth $420,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.73.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 3.8 %

SPG opened at $106.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.06 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.08%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

