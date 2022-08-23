Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marcos Eloi Lima sold 28,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $1,066,769.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 193,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,169,887.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,574 shares of company stock worth $2,554,715. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.