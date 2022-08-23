SmartCash Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $775,847.52 and $21,006.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.52 or 0.07541981 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023992 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00157072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00263204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.23 or 0.00720003 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.00614869 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001050 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

