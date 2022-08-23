Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,229,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,774,000 after purchasing an additional 225,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 210,923 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 413,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,659 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 705.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 296,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,997,000 after purchasing an additional 137,474 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $223.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.43. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

