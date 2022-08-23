South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 90 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $397.45 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $330.80 and a 12-month high of $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.44.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

