South Dakota Investment Council Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $411,540,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,581,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,121,000 after buying an additional 5,135,409 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $169,937,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 855.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,852,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,701,000 after buying an additional 2,553,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.12 and a one year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

