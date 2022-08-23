South Dakota Investment Council Has $661,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Edison International were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Edison International to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.56.

Edison International stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The firm has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

