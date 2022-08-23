South Dakota Investment Council Has $942,000 Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,457 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $76.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total value of $471,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,568.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.58, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,568.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,287,549 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

