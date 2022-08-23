South Dakota Investment Council Invests $1.22 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,308,000 after buying an additional 79,083 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNST stock opened at $89.59 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,997.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

