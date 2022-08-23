South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,049,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,667,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,245,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HF Sinclair news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,401 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,445 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $52.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.99. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $29.14 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

